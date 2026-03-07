Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,343,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

