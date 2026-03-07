Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Newmont
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NEM to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which typically attracts buying interest and can lift near-term sentiment among retail and model-driven investors. Newmont (NEM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has raised near-term EPS estimates for Newmont (Q3 and Q4 2026), lifting fundamentals expectations—this supports higher earnings-per-share forecasts and improves the stock’s forward valuation (consensus full-year EPS ~ $3.45).
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on NEM to $150, signaling bullish conviction from a major bank and giving investors a higher upside reference point. Citigroup Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $150.00
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions pushed gold toward record highs, a clear tailwind for gold miners’ revenues and margins—this macro driver supports Newmont’s commodity-linked upside. With Iran Sending Gold Over $5,000, the Best Gold Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discuss whether Wall Street’s optimistic broker recommendations are meaningful; coverage may drive short-term flows but analysts’ consensus is mixed, so impact is uncertain. Is Newmont (NEM) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities reduced its expectations for Newmont, which pressures sentiment from institutional investors and can weigh on short-term performance. TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier analyst downgrades triggered a sharp intraday sell-off (reported trading down ~8% after a downgrade), creating lingering volatility and a stubborn headline risk. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Recent write-ups noted material intraday dips (around 2.7–2.8% in prior sessions), reflecting that selling pressure can reappear despite positive analyst notes. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
