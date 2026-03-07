New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Steven Klinsky Acquires 237,873 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Klinsky acquired 237,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $1,926,771.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,037,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,944.40. The trade was a 4.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.59. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 853.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting New Mountain Finance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Steven B. Klinsky completed multiple purchases in early March — roughly 675,000 shares bought across March 3–5, representing a multi‑million dollar accumulation. Large insider buys signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the stock. InsiderTrades: Klinsky Acquires Shares

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 (payable March 31; ex-dividend March 17), which provides a very high yield that may appeal to income investors but also requires scrutiny of sustainability. Detailed dividend and company profile available here. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have been cutting targets and taking a more cautious stance: B. Riley lowered its target and other firms have trimmed price objectives, leaving a consensus “Reduce”/Hold tilt and a consensus target below recent highs. Analyst pessimism is a near-term headwind. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes on NMFC

Analysts have been cutting targets and taking a more cautious stance: B. Riley lowered its target and other firms have trimmed price objectives, leaving a consensus “Reduce”/Hold tilt and a consensus target below recent highs. Analyst pessimism is a near-term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability is a major concern: the reported annualized dividend implies an extremely high payout ratio (reported ~853%), which investors often view as unsustainable for a BDC and can pressure the share price if cash flows or NAV come under stress. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Ratio

Dividend sustainability is a major concern: the reported annualized dividend implies an extremely high payout ratio (reported ~853%), which investors often view as unsustainable for a BDC and can pressure the share price if cash flows or NAV come under stress. Negative Sentiment: Independent research and bearish commentary (including a pessimistic forecast cited by B. Riley) add selling pressure and may explain the weaker intraday performance. AmericanBankingNews: B. Riley Forecast

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

