Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,315 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $369.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.43. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

