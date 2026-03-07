Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 107,569 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Zoetis worth $240,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

