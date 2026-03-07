Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 9.41% of Transcat worth $64,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $659.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

