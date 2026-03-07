Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,930 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of ATI worth $77,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in ATI by 133.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ATI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ATI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $168.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price target on ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

