Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Itron worth $46,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 172.1% during the third quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 172,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 48.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 85,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $73,023.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,601.50. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $76,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,577.31. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

