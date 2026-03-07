Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $108.85 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,382 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.81% of KBR worth $108,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KBR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 1,122,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after acquiring an additional 539,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 308,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,929,000 after purchasing an additional 517,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

KBR opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

