Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.14% of Crane worth $121,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Crane by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Crane by 217.0% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $190.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $214.31.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, Director Sanjay Kapoor acquired 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.68 per share, with a total value of $499,991.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

