Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 427,652 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Nutanix worth $55,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Nutanix by 67.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $263,938,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 203,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,190,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 191,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

