Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 21,472 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.80% of TransUnion worth $130,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,587,000 after purchasing an additional 517,098 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,335 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,504,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,497 shares of company stock valued at $714,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.