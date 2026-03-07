Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.5899 and last traded at $0.4550. Approximately 979,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 111,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4350.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Netcapital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Netcapital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Netcapital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Netcapital had a negative net margin of 3,674.94% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates an SEC-registered online capital–raising platform that connects emerging companies with a broad base of individual and institutional investors. Through its web-based portal, Netcapital enables issuers to conduct equity offerings under Regulation CF, Regulation A+ and Regulation D, providing a streamlined process for startups and growth-stage businesses seeking to access private capital markets. The company’s platform incorporates digital subscription, investor accreditation checks and regulatory compliance tools designed to simplify deal execution for both issuers and backers.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Netcapital offers end-to-end support that includes deal structuring, compliance workflow, and marketing assistance.

