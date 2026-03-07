Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 718.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,860 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 1.2% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Centene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

