Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

MU stock opened at $370.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.57. The stock has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

