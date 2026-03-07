Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.51 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Radian Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.Radian Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.