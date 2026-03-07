Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 544.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned 0.06% of Knife River worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Knife River by 35.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Knife River by 124.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

KNF opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Knife River Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $755.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.60 million. Knife River had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Knife River’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knife River from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knife River from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNF

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.