National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$183.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$191.55.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$186.26 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$193.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.25.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

