Nanovibronix (FEED) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nanovibronix to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -569.68% -122.96% -53.63%

Volatility & Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s peers have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 80 82 161 7 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanovibronix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Nanovibronix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.05 Nanovibronix Competitors $61.19 million -$32.64 million 5.16

Nanovibronix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nanovibronix peers beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

