Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 471,695 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471,695 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Allianz SE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 374,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after buying an additional 2,181,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

EEM opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

