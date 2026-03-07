Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,181 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

