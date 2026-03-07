Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.88 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 813,680 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 494.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4%

SCHA stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

