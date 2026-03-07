Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,936 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,867,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 186,876 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 478.26%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

