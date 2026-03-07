Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $127.76 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $127,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $64,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $614.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

