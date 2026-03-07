Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy Rating

HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.80 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

