Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.50 price target on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

In other news, COO Kyle Owen Mooney sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $63,657.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,072.69. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSBI opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $445.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 126.73%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

