Michal Nath Puri Sells 1,100 Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) insider Michal Nath Puri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $14,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,595.82. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NovoCure Trading Down 8.4%
Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.71.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 20.79%.The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.
Key Stories Impacting NovoCure
Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported ($0.22) vs. ($0.41) est.) and revenue rose ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a fundamental positive that supports a recovery narrative and gives analysts a basis for higher targets. MarketBeat NVCR coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms remain constructive (e.g., HC Wainwright raised its target and several analysts maintain Buy ratings), providing upside scenarios if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Analyst notes (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is an overall “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction for a sustained re‑rating despite divergent analyst targets. NovoCure receives average “Hold” rating
- Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~84.6%) concentrates share control; that reduces free float but means large insider blocks can have outsized market impact when sold. Institutional holdings (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor individual insider sale by Michal Nath Puri (1,100 shares) is immaterial alone but contributes to the overall recent selling narrative. InsiderTrades alert
- Negative Sentiment: Chairman William F. Doyle sold a large block (71,887 shares, ≈$933k), trimming his stake by ~18% — a substantial single insider sale that markets typically read as negative signaling. SEC filing: Doyle sale
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives (COO Mukund Paravasthu, CEO Frank Leonard, CFO Christoph Brackmann and others) executed notable sales in the same window — an aggregated pattern that likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to intraday weakness. SEC filings: Executive sales summary
About NovoCure
NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
