Michal Nath Puri Sells 1,100 Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) insider Michal Nath Puri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $14,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,595.82. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NovoCure Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 20.79%.The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,958,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,069,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 634,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported ($0.22) vs. ($0.41) est.) and revenue rose ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a fundamental positive that supports a recovery narrative and gives analysts a basis for higher targets. MarketBeat NVCR coverage

Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported ($0.22) vs. ($0.41) est.) and revenue rose ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a fundamental positive that supports a recovery narrative and gives analysts a basis for higher targets. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms remain constructive (e.g., HC Wainwright raised its target and several analysts maintain Buy ratings), providing upside scenarios if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Analyst notes (MarketBeat)

Some sell‑side firms remain constructive (e.g., HC Wainwright raised its target and several analysts maintain Buy ratings), providing upside scenarios if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is an overall “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction for a sustained re‑rating despite divergent analyst targets. NovoCure receives average “Hold” rating

Brokerage consensus is an overall “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction for a sustained re‑rating despite divergent analyst targets. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~84.6%) concentrates share control; that reduces free float but means large insider blocks can have outsized market impact when sold. Institutional holdings (MarketBeat)

High institutional ownership (~84.6%) concentrates share control; that reduces free float but means large insider blocks can have outsized market impact when sold. Neutral Sentiment: Minor individual insider sale by Michal Nath Puri (1,100 shares) is immaterial alone but contributes to the overall recent selling narrative. InsiderTrades alert

Minor individual insider sale by Michal Nath Puri (1,100 shares) is immaterial alone but contributes to the overall recent selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Chairman William F. Doyle sold a large block (71,887 shares, ≈$933k), trimming his stake by ~18% — a substantial single insider sale that markets typically read as negative signaling. SEC filing: Doyle sale

Chairman William F. Doyle sold a large block (71,887 shares, ≈$933k), trimming his stake by ~18% — a substantial single insider sale that markets typically read as negative signaling. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives (COO Mukund Paravasthu, CEO Frank Leonard, CFO Christoph Brackmann and others) executed notable sales in the same window — an aggregated pattern that likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to intraday weakness. SEC filings: Executive sales summary

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

