MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $392,127.48 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $392,127.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,649,624 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,743.76. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $80,240.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $84,560.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.6%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The company had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 658,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

