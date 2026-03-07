MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Insider Steven Litchfield Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Litchfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,370. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MaxLinear Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ MXL opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.70. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $136.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.