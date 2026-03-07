Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a 10.5% increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.34. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$22.57 and a 1 year high of C$36.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$991.24 million for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell’s Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

