MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 7% – Here’s Why

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.5080. 824,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,925,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

