Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 29.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $112,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.64.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

