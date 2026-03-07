Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2026

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,226,889.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 155,842 shares of company stock worth $13,912,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.