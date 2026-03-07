Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,226,889.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 155,842 shares of company stock worth $13,912,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

