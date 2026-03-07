Li(Sharon) Xue Purchases 58,764 Shares of Camplify (ASX:CHL) Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Li(Sharon) Xue bought 58,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,979.76.

The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform. It is also involved in the provision of insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wickham, Australia.

