Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LQDA. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 237.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 36,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,382,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 350,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,898.17. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 20,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $768,550.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 154,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,459.02. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and profitability — Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics. GlobeNewswire Release

Commercial momentum and profitability — Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strength — the company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management’s plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations. Quiver Quant Summary

Balance sheet strength — the company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management’s plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying. Benzinga Analyst Roundup

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS headlines — Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results. Zacks Coverage

Mixed EPS headlines — Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and management commentary available — the slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch. Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings materials and management commentary available — the slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch. Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction to the EPS headline — shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations. DefenseWorld: Gap Down

Initial market reaction to the EPS headline — shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional sales — recent filings and summaries show notable insider sell activity and some large institutional reductions, which can weigh on sentiment if sustained. Fool: SEC Filing

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

