Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.10% and a negative net margin of 436.47%.

Lineage says its cash position of $55.8M plus recent warrant exercises (~$5.4M) and prior ATM proceeds extends its runway to , with an additional ~$32M of warrants outstanding not yet included. The company achieved an internal go/no-go on its islet cell research by demonstrating repeatable half‑liter “5D” manufacturing runs and plans to scale to multi‑liter vessels, prioritizing solving the supply/scale problem first.

The company achieved an internal on its islet cell research by demonstrating repeatable half‑liter “5D” manufacturing runs and plans to scale to multi‑liter vessels, prioritizing solving the supply/scale problem first. Progress on OpRegen was highlighted by Roche/Genentech opening 10 new GALE sites (17 total), RMAT designation and a $5M milestone payment to Lineage, which management frames as validation of the program and partner commitment.

Progress on OpRegen was highlighted by Roche/Genentech opening 10 new GALE sites (17 total), RMAT designation and a $5M milestone payment to Lineage, which management frames as validation of the program and partner commitment. Full‑year 2025 net loss widened to $63.5M (vs. $18.6M in 2024), driven largely by non‑cash warrant fair‑value remeasurements and a material impairment charge, which materially increased reported operating losses.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,784. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 90,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

