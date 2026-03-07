Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.13. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 3,161,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,942.36. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325.12. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

