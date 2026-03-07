LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 84,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.3820.

LifeWorks Stock Up 1.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS: MSIXF) is a global provider of integrated workplace well-being and human resources solutions. The company specializes in employee assistance programs (EAP), mental health support, and digital well-being services designed to enhance organizational health and productivity. Through a combination of telephonic, in-person and online counseling, LifeWorks delivers comprehensive support for issues such as stress management, financial counseling and work-life balance.

At the core of LifeWorks’ offering is its digital platform, which brings together self-guided mental health tools, personalized content, and real-time analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.