Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.5917.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 8.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

