Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $645,000 in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,172,000 after buying an additional 728,754 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Carnival by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,018,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival Announces Dividend

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Trending Headlines about Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Wells Fargo raises PT and rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Seeking Alpha: Dividend-buy thesis

Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery‑class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. RCL adds ships and destinations

Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery‑class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. Neutral Sentiment: Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Seabourn promotion

Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Negative Sentiment: Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Benzinga: Why Carnival shares falling

Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Yahoo/Zacks: CCL falls more steeply

Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment on fuel shock: Commentary on RCL options activity and oil-driven volatility highlights elevated hedging/trading around cruise names — a sign of short-term investor unease that typically spills over into CCL. Barchart: Oil shock and options activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.