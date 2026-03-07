Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus raised Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

