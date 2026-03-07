Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.17 and a 200-day moving average of $422.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.34, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

