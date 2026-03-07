Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $123.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

