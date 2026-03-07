Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,644 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,016 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 231,580 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,391,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,952,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,854,000 after buying an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $73.16 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.