LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Director Charles Watson Sells 9,670 Shares

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) Director Charles Watson sold 9,670 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $727,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,427.50. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LB opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.11.

LandBridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from LandBridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in LandBridge by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on LandBridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered LandBridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LandBridge from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

