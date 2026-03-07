La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,501. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 75,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 721,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,391,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

