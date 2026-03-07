Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $456,400.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,650,894.24. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.7%
KTOS opened at $87.00 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 669.28 and a beta of 1.12.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Kratos Defense Completes Cash Acquisition of Orbit Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space’s Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses. Kratos Defense Weighs New Contracts Equity Raise And OpenSpace Growth Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum. MarketBeat KTOS Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in. Equity Offering and Growth Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risks: KTOS trades at a very high P/E and has shown wide price swings over the past year, raising the risk that momentum reverses if execution or macro tailwinds fade. KTOS Valuation and Metrics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
