KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $73,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $133,209,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. New Street Research lifted their target price on KLA from $1,315.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on KLA from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,630.00 target price on KLA in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $1,450.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,601.04.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,774,819.54. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $1,344.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,445.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,218.86. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $1,693.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

