Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.19. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

