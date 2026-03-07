Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $32.77. 12,700,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,056,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 target price on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

