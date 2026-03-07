Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $928,000 in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.92% of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,965,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0799 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

